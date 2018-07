A Tuscumbia man identified as a sexual offender lands in the Miller County Jail after being picked up at his place of employment. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says 34-year-old Leonard W. Wilson is accused of failing to report a change of employment as an offender, as mandated by federal and state law. Wilson, who was convicted of sexual abuse in 2016, was taken into custody and was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $25-thousand bond.