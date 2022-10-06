News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sex Offender Facing 15 Years In Federal Prison

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 5, 2022 , ,
A registered sex offender from Corydon, Iowa, faces up to 15 years in federal prison without parole after entering a guilty plea to attempting to produce child porn following online harassment of a Calloway County, Missouri, teenager.

60-year-old David Dodds pleaded to the charge admitting that he initially contacted the child victim, then 13-years-old, through Instagram before continuing contact for five more years through her Facebook Messenger and her cell phone.

Dodds had also allegedly exchanged pornographic images with the victim when she was only 14.

She attempted to cut off communications which resulted in Dodds sending various threats and harassing her and her family.

A pre-sentence investigation will be conducted before formal sentencing.

