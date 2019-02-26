Sex Offender Living Near Daycare Faces Multiple Charges

A 33-year-old from Camdenton faces several charges including felony possession of a controlled substance and being a registered sex offender living within one-thousand feet of a daycare. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded, last week, to the 800 block of west Highway-54 in Camdenton to check up on Justin Steele Lucas. Upon searching the residence, numerous items of illegal drugs were allegedly discovered along with two two-year-old children, prompting the children’s division to be contacted. Lucas also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held on a $25-thousand bond and a separate no-bond warrant for a probation violation.