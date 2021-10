Scheduled jury trials, which were to begin this week for a Lebanon man facing several sex-related charges, have been continued. 48-year-old Michael Bowman is charged with three counts in one case and two counts each in two other cases with the alleged offenses happening between 2012 and 2019. Bowman was being held in the Morgan County Jail after the cases were transferred from Laclede County on changes of venue. A new date for the jury trials to begin has not been published.