Sexting Image Leads to Statutory Rape Charge in Morgan County

A Gravois Mills man is facing a charge of statutory rape after allegedly having sex with a minor on several occasions. Authorities allege that 21-year old Nickie Mounce was engaged in a sexually active relationship with a 16-year old student from the Morgan County R-2 school district. The investigation began with a cyber tip from Internet Crimes Against Children after the teen girl sent nude images of herself to Mounce using Facebook Messenger. According to court documents, the teen admits to sending the images and to engaging in intercourse at least a dozen times since January. Mounce is charged with second-degree statutory rape.