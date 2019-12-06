SFCC Building Workforce Innovation Center Named After Climax Springs Graduate

A Climax Springs High School graduate will have his legacy honored when his name is placed on a new Workforce Innovation Center at State Fair Community College. The Olen Howard Workforce Training Center is expected to be constructed in 2020 thanks to a $500,000 grant and a large donation from Howard’s family. The donation is believed to be one of the largest in the SFCC Foundation history. Howard graduated from Climax Springs in 1943 and went on to found Howard Construction. He also started Howard Farms, Howard Quarries, and Howard Ready Mix. The innovation center will allow the school to more than double their capacity for precision machining and welding and expand other programs including industrial maintenance, robotics, and apprenticeships.