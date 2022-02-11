More than $260,000 is available for college students in the Lake Area to attend State Fair Community College.

The State Fair Community College Foundation says they are accepting applications right now, but they must be submitted before March 1st for a fall semester start.

The schools says all scholarships are not repaid; may be renewed, and are awarded on merit, career field, performance, and leadership.

SFCC is enrolling students now for eight-week classes that begin March 21.

