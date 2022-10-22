SFCC’s Missouri SBDC to offer services at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri Small Business Development Center (MO SBDC) at State Fair Community College now offers no-cost small business consulting and low to no-cost training programs in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Paige Jones is the Missouri SBDC business counselor who is working at the SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks campus in Stone Crest Mall, 3797 Osage Beach Parkway.

The Missouri SBDC at SFCC began on the Sedalia campus in August 2016 and is the only Missouri community college to establish a center dedicated to fostering economic development through entrepreneurism.

The Missouri SBDC at SFCC operates through the college’s LearningForce department and is made possible by a funding partnership with the federal Small Business Administration and University of Missouri Extension.

“We know there are people in the lake area who have great ideas and a desire to start or grow an existing business,” said Amy Jackson, SFCC executive director of The LearningForce. “We’re excited about the opportunity to work with these people and to provide assistance in building strong business plans and financial management practices. SFCC wants to create the best economic environment we can to strengthen everyone’s future.”

Kelly Asbury, the MO SBDC director at SFCC, will work with Jones to provide business development and support services and training in the lake area.

Jones is a local resident who has been a business owner and has many years of experience in the hospitality industry.

She can be reached at (573) 693-9010 or pjones10@sfccmo.edu.

SFCC’s The LearningForce provides customized training courses to enhance and build a skilled workforce.

These courses are scheduled throughout the year and can be customized for a company’s specific workforce needs.

To learn more, go to www.sfccmo.edu/thelearningforce or call (660) 530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.