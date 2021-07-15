News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Shaking Felt In Benton County On Wednesday

Parts of Benton County were shaking on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents reported via social media that they had what felt like an “earthquake” rattling windows and walls in homes between Deepwater, Warsaw and Climax Springs.

The website Volcano Discovery indicates that a quake was felt in the area, however the US Geological Agency has yet to identify if it was indeed an earthquake.

At this time it’s also unknown if there was any quarry blasting in the area, another factor which could cause areas near a blast site to feel like a mini-earthquake.

