Share the Harvest Food Pantry is stepping up to help families in the lake area with rental assistance.

According to the organization, they received $25,000 in ARPA funding from Camden County, which can be given out to those who are in need for a one-time rent assistance check of up to $250.

Residents in need should visit Share the Harvest to pick up an application that they can fill out and return.

The assistance will be issued as a check payable to your landlord.

Call for more information: 573-873-5855