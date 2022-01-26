News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Share The Harvest To Help Residents With Rental Assistance

Reporter John Rogger

Share the Harvest Food Pantry is stepping up to help families in the lake area with rental assistance.

According to the organization, they received $25,000 in ARPA funding from Camden County, which can be given out to those who are in need for a one-time rent assistance check of up to $250.

Residents in need should visit Share the Harvest to pick up an application that they can fill out and return.

The assistance will be issued as a check payable to your landlord.

Call for more information: 573-873-5855

Reporter John Rogger

