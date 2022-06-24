News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Jun 23, 2022

It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark.
Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
Tucker says she contacted the Department of Natural Resources, but that they seemed not to believe her claim. Samantha Holcomb, a biologist from the Missouri Conservation Department says that while the remains do appear to belong to a shark, someone likely brought the skeleton back from out of town.

