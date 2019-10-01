News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sheriff Says Census Workers in Miller County Are Legit

You may not be able to always judge a book by its cover but, in the case of Miller County, that individual you come into contact with in your neighborhood claiming to be from the U.S. Census Bureau is probably legitimate. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says his office has received several calls from different areas of the county reporting that individuals are popping up and claiming to be working in the area for the next several weeks. Gregoire also says individuals working the census are civilian employees without any marked government vehicles or license plates but SHOULD have an I-D with a census bureau stamp and an expiration date of January 20, 2020. A picture of an I-D being used is posted above and the sheriff’s department’s social media site. Anyone who may have doubts, even if an I-D is shown from someone claiming to be from the census, should feel free to call local law enforcement.

