News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Sheriff Screening Candy; Trick-or-Treat Announced at Governor’s Mansion

By Leave a Comment

Parents that are concerned about the safety of the candy their kids receive during trick-or-treat can get it checked out at no cost in Camden County.  Sheriff Tony Helms has announced that they’ll be using their X-Ray scanner to examine candy tomorrow from 5-9pm at the justice center. 

 

The lights will be on for trick-or-treaters at the Governor’s mansion Wednesday evening.  Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa will be greeting young ghouls and goblins from 5:30-7pm.  Trick-or-treaters will get to meet the state’s first couple and have their pictures taken with them while receiving a treat or trinket. 

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!