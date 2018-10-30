Sheriff Screening Candy; Trick-or-Treat Announced at Governor’s Mansion

Parents that are concerned about the safety of the candy their kids receive during trick-or-treat can get it checked out at no cost in Camden County. Sheriff Tony Helms has announced that they’ll be using their X-Ray scanner to examine candy tomorrow from 5-9pm at the justice center.

The lights will be on for trick-or-treaters at the Governor’s mansion Wednesday evening. Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa will be greeting young ghouls and goblins from 5:30-7pm. Trick-or-treaters will get to meet the state’s first couple and have their pictures taken with them while receiving a treat or trinket.