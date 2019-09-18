News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sheriff, Shelter, Health Department Offer Free Vaccines, Microchips

Residents of Camden County have an opportunity to get free vaccines and microchips for their pets at an event scheduled for this Saturday. As part of World Rabies Day, the Camden County Sheriff, Camden County Health Department, and the Kat & K9 Shelter are partnering to sponsor the free clinic. It will take place at The Stables Event Center in Sunrise Beach from 10am until 2pm. You are limited to six pets per household and you must have proof of residency. For more information contact Kat & K9 at 374-2629 or the Health Department at 346-5479.

Filed Under: Local News

