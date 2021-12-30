The body of a man found submerged in a pond by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s department has been identified.

Kurtis Harrison’s remains were discovered submerged in a pond in the 19-thousand block of Camp Road near the Gasconade Hills Conservation Area.

According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary investigations revealed no cause for suspicion, and investigators instead believe Harrison may have had a medical emergency that led to the accident.

***Press release:

UPDATE: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Camp Road on 12/26/2021. A deceased male, identified as Kurtis Harrison, was found in a vehicle submerged in a pond. Preliminary investigation indicates an apparent medical incident prior to the incident. At this time, there is no expected foul play. Next of kin has been notified. Sheriff Bench would like to thank all agencies who responded and assisted: Fort Leonard Wood Fire, Dixon Fire Department, Waynesville Rural Fire District, Pulaski County Ambulance District, and TC Towing.