Shooting At Shady Gators – Search For Suspect Underway

Officials say the suspect is described as a black man with dreadlocks, last scene wearing a blue and white basketball jersey.

On May 29th at 10:50pm the Camden County Sheriffs Office received a 911 call from Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark, reference shots fired.

When Officers arrived, they found a 27 year old black male who had been shot. The victim was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

From witness at the scene, the Sheriffs office has two of the three suspects in custody.

With the assistance of the Major Case Squad, MSHP and the Lake Ozark Police Department, this is still a working homicide, and the names of the victim and suspects are not currently available.

Anyone with any information about this shooting at Lazy Gators are requested to call the Camden County Sheriff’s office at 573-346-2243.