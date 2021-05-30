News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Shooting At Shady Gators – Search For Suspect Underway

By

****UPDATE:

Officials with the Camden County Sheriff’s office are still searching for a 3rd suspect involved in a late night shooting at Shady Gators on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s office, witness saw 2 of the 3 suspects taken into custody shortly after deputies arrived on the scene at the Lazy Gators facility.

They say a 27-year-old unidentified black man was shot.

He was taken to Lake Regional were he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Anyone with any information about this shooting at Lazy Gators are requested to call the Camden County Sheriff’s office at 573-346-2243.

 

***Previous Story……

The search for a suspect in a late-night shooting at Shady Gators continues.

According to the Highway Patrol, shots were fired around 10:48PM on Saturday night.

The Patrol says at least one person was shot in the chest.

The condition of that person is unknown at this time.

Officials say the suspect is described as a black man with dreadlocks, last scene wearing a blue and white basketball jersey.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you details as they come in.

 

***Additional Details***

On May 29th at 10:50pm the Camden County Sheriffs Office received a 911 call from Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark, reference shots fired.

When Officers arrived, they found a 27 year old black male who had been shot.  The victim was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

From witness at the scene, the Sheriffs office has two of the three suspects in custody.

With the assistance of the Major Case Squad, MSHP and the Lake Ozark Police Department, this is still a working homicide, and the names of the victim and suspects are not currently available.

Anyone with any information about this shooting at Lazy Gators are requested to call the Camden County Sheriff’s office at 573-346-2243.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com