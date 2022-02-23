A 19-year-old California man is now facing numerous charges, including murder and assault, following a fatal shooting on Sunday.

According to the Moniteau County Sheriff’s office, Ethan Bondurant is accused of shooting three people at a home on Carney Road.

An unidentified 18-year-old man and unidentified 19-year-old woman were both taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bondurant attempted to flee in his vehicle, but deputies later located him on Highway T after he ran into a fence.

He is currently being held in the Moniteau County Jail without bond.