Shooting In Moniteau County Leaves One Dead – Two Injured & One Man Facing Murder Charges

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 22, 2022 , , ,

A 19-year-old California man is now facing numerous charges, including murder and assault, following a fatal shooting on Sunday.

According to the Moniteau County Sheriff’s office, Ethan Bondurant is accused of shooting three people at a home on Carney Road.

An unidentified 18-year-old man and unidentified 19-year-old woman were both taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bondurant attempted to flee in his vehicle, but deputies later located him on Highway T after he ran into a fence.

He is currently being held in the Moniteau County Jail without bond.

