Shooting Investigation Underway In Laclede County

A shooting investigation is underway in Laclede County.
According to Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap, it happened at a home on Ripley Drive just south of Oakland.
The Sheriff says an unidentified victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg during a disturbance at the home.
3 people were involved in the shooting, including one female.
The unidentified victim was taken to a Springfield hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Millsap says the shooter is in custody and additional details are expected to be released soon.