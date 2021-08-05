Shooting Investigation Underway In Laclede County

A shooting investigation is underway in Laclede County.

According to Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap, it happened at a home on Ripley Drive just south of Oakland.

The Sheriff says an unidentified victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg during a disturbance at the home.

3 people were involved in the shooting, including one female.

The unidentified victim was taken to a Springfield hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Millsap says the shooter is in custody and additional details are expected to be released soon.