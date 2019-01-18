Shooting Suspect Enters “Not Guilty” Plea

A Stover man accused of shooting a neighbor in the face with a handgun has waived his formal arraignment. Revious Hamilton, Jr. appeared in court Wednesday and entered a plea of “not guilty” to charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s being held without bond because the court considers him to be a danger to the public and a flight risk. Following the incident in December, Hamilton fled the area and was captured in Arkansas earlier this month.