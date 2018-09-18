News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Shooting Suspect Scheduled for Hearing Wednesday

By Leave a Comment

Devin McKie

An 18-year-old from the Eldon area charged in connection to shooting two victims multiple times is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom for a case review on Wednesday. Devin McKie was formally charged with two counts each of first-degree assault with serious physical injury and armed criminal action. It’s alleged that McKie engaged in an altercation during the afternoon hours on August 18th at a location in the area of VFW Road before shooting the victims and fleeing from the area. McKie was later located and taken into custody without further incident in Jefferson City. McKie, who’s being held on a $300-thousand bond in connection to the shootings, also has open cases after being charged with robbery in March of this year along with felony domestic assault and knowingly burning or exploding, both, in November 2017. Before the shootings, McKie had been free on his own recognizance for the domestic assault charge and $500 cash bonds on the robbery and knowingly burning or exploding charges.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!