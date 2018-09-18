Shooting Suspect Scheduled for Hearing Wednesday

An 18-year-old from the Eldon area charged in connection to shooting two victims multiple times is scheduled to be in a Miller County courtroom for a case review on Wednesday. Devin McKie was formally charged with two counts each of first-degree assault with serious physical injury and armed criminal action. It’s alleged that McKie engaged in an altercation during the afternoon hours on August 18th at a location in the area of VFW Road before shooting the victims and fleeing from the area. McKie was later located and taken into custody without further incident in Jefferson City. McKie, who’s being held on a $300-thousand bond in connection to the shootings, also has open cases after being charged with robbery in March of this year along with felony domestic assault and knowingly burning or exploding, both, in November 2017. Before the shootings, McKie had been free on his own recognizance for the domestic assault charge and $500 cash bonds on the robbery and knowingly burning or exploding charges.