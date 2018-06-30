Shootout Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The Class of 2018 has been selected. The annual Bob Morgan Memorial Shootout Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are scheduled to be held August 21st at The Stables at Cannon Smoked Saloon. This year’s inductees will be:

– Racers Michael “Doc” Janssen and Dennis Parvey

– Shooters 21 owner and early Shootout organizer Rob Lauer

– Writer Jason Johnson

– Performance Boat Center

The Hall of Fame induction is one of the events leading up to the 30th annual Shootout, which will take place August 24th and 25th.