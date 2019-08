The Water Patrol has released the navigational restrictions that will be in place during this year’s Shootout event. The races will take place August 24th and 25th. A no-wake zone will be in effect both days during the event, beginning at 9am. It stretches from the 31.5 mile mark of the main channel to the 36. On Saturday, an extended no-wake zone will be in effect to the 21 mile mark from 1-7pm.