Shootout Prep Ramps Up with Races Just Over Two Weeks Away

The 30th anniversary of the Shootout is just a little over two weeks away. Preparations are well underway for the races themselves as well as several other related events. One of the most highly anticipated events each year is the annual Hall of Fame induction. Captain Ron Duggan says this year’s ceremony is set for August 21st.

NEWS-8-9-18 Captain Ron HOF - 9th August 2018

There’s still plenty of time – and plenty of need – if you want to get involved and help with this year’s events. If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Paul Hooper at the Lake West Chamber of Commerce. The number there is 573-374-5500.