Shoreline Cleanup Continues to Make History

More than 21 tons of trash and other debris have been removed from the Lake of the Ozarks as part of the Annual Fall Adopt-the Shoreline Cleanup effort. That’s according to Ameren-MO which also says 109 volunteers making up the 15 shore adoption groups were a large part of the recent effort. Some of the heaviest debris ever recorded was removed during the effort including derelict dock parts, wood decking and waterlogged encapsulated floats. Many of the items were secured during the summer pickup for removal during the fall pickup. Since its inception back in 1992, more than 5.6 million pounds of trash have been removed from the Lake’s shoreline.