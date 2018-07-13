Short Agenda for Camdenton Board of Aldermen Meeting

If you plan to attend the Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting next week, you might want to get there at least on time because the meeting will probably be over pretty quickly. In addition to regular reports from the various departments, the only identified agenda item is a first reading of a bill to consider amending a contract for the apron overlay project at the airport. The Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, in Camdenton, begins at 6:00 in city hall.