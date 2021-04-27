Show Me ID App Data Shows Over 1,700 Downloads – 900 ID’s Scanned Since Launching

Workzone Awareness Week continues in Lake of the Ozarks through Friday, and MoDOT’s also working with the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control on a new app designed to stop underage drinking.

“This became public on April 1st and anybody can download to their phone, this app, which allows you to verify the authenticity of a driver’s license or any type of a state ID” says Mike O’Connell with the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, “everybody should be concerned, MODOT…the Highway Patrol….Local Law Enforcement, or anybody who drives…anyone who has children or anybody in our society should really be concerned about this. Studies show the most prevalent drug that’s going to lead to death, is Alcohol.”

He tells KRMS News the app was downloaded 17-hundred times and around 900 ID’s around the state had been scanned.

But some people in Missouri are skeptical about giving their ID to a retail clerk so it can be scanned into their phone “it does not store any of the information from that ID.”

O’Connell says his agency has other tools where data is stored for law enforcement purposes.

The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announces it has partnered with the MoDOT Highway Safety and Traffic Division, to launch a free app to aid retail employees and other users in verifying the authenticity of IDs simply by scanning the ID with the camera on a mobile phone or tablet. The “Show–Me ID” app became available to all Missourians today.

“Underage drinking is a danger to Missouri’s young people and others on the road, and the new Show–Me ID app makes it easier than ever for all those who sell alcohol to verify the authenticity of any state-issued identification to aid in the prevention of alcohol being sold to minors,” said Dottie Taylor, state supervisor of the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. “While this is in no way a replacement for the physical checking of an ID and comparison to the person providing it, it is certainly another powerful tool to aid retail employees. While there are other apps available and none that are fool-proof, this is the best that we have used.”

The app can be found in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Users search for it by typing “Show–Me ID” in their search once they have opened their app store.

Taylor said Show–Me ID automatically signals the user when a scanned ID is fraudulent. The app includes a calendar feature to alert whether the bearer of a legitimate ID is of legal age to purchase alcohol or tobacco products. There is also a guide on the app that reminds the user of the proper steps for checking whether the ID is valid and the prospective purchaser is of legal age. The Show–Me ID app does not store the information from IDs it has scanned.

“Underage drinking is dangerous in and of itself, but coupled with driving it can be deadly,” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer. “By preventing underage purchases of alcohol, we can potentially save lives not only of our youth but also other users of Missouri’s roadways.”

Alcohol is the most commonly misused substance among young people in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency says excessive drinking is responsible for more than 3,500 deaths among people under age 21 and more than 100,000 emergency room visits by persons aged 12 to 21 for injuries and other conditions linked to alcohol.