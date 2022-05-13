The Show Me State is ranking in the middle once again, this time in a list of the safest and least safest states during COVID 19.

According to WalletHub.com, Missouri was 30th out 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The report indicates that South Dakota was the safest state while Arizona was the least safe.

The study looked at several key factors, including level of COIVD-19 community transmission, rates of positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths.

The study also showed that when broken down by political sides, red states were generally safer than blue states.

****More info:

With around 66.3% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and new cases on a general downward trend since the start of the year, WalletHub today released updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, along with accompanying videos and audio files.

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Our data set includes the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Safest Least Safe 1. South Dakota 42. Ohio 2. North Carolina 43. New Mexico 3. Texas 44. Indiana 4. California 45. Wisconsin 5. Maryland 46. Georgia 6. District of Columbia 47. Michigan 7. Nevada 48. West Virginia 8. North Dakota 49. Kentucky 9. Colorado 50. Maine 10. Iowa 51. Arizona

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ safest-states-during-covid/ 86567

WalletHub Q&A

Do Americans feel safe enough from Covid to resume spending this Memorial Day Weekend?

“Americans now feel safe enough from Covid to resume spending this Memorial Day Weekend,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub Analyst. “Consumers are expected to match, if not surpass, pre-pandemic spending for this upcoming holiday. Apart from traveling, popular consumer spending categories will be automobiles, mattresses and summer apparel. Despite inflation, we can expect to see a spending boom this year.”

Is the decision to get rid of the public transportation mask mandate good or bad for the economy?

“The decision to get rid of the public transportation mask mandate is good for the economy, according to most business and hospitality groups,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “The airline and the hospitality industries have been hurting for over two years, and the easing of Covid protocols can only help them recover. Money spent on resources and enforcement of the mask mandate can now be put to good use elsewhere. At this late of a pandemic stage, it makes sense from a health, safety and economic viewpoint.”

What does a lull between COVID variants mean for the economy?

“Right now, the world is in between COVID variants with Omicron largely behind us. We’ve seen the lifting of many COVID restrictions in recent weeks, like mask mandates and proof of vaccination for many private businesses. This is early proof that more and more sectors will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.” says Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub Analyst. “Even international travel might be making a comeback, which would be a huge boost for the economy.”

What impact do unvaccinated people have on the economy?

“Our economic recovery will not reach its full potential until the vast majority of people who are medically able to get vaccinated do so. The more people who decline to get vaccinated, the more risk there is to public health, especially as the new omicron COVID-19 variant spreads. The safety level of the country impacts the economy because it is tied to the lifting of restrictions and it determines how confident people are to go out and spend money,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “While we have made a lot of progress with vaccination, recent polls have found that most people who are still unvaccinated do not plan to ever get the vaccine. Investing in campaigns to convince more people to get vaccinated may lead to bigger economic returns down the line.”

Is North Carolina, the state with one of the lowest death rates, one of the states that is vaccinating most?

“In addition to reporting no deaths in the past week, North Carolina ranks highest when it comes to the share of the population age 12 and over who have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Increasing the number of people vaccinated is essential for getting control of the pandemic.”