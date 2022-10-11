Side By Side Crash Injures Man In Morgan County

A Saturday afternoon mishap in Morgan County involving a side-by-side vehicle seriously injured a Savannah Missouri man.

The State Highway Patrol Report says Joshua L. Adkins was operating a 2018 Can-Am Maverick when he made a hard left turn and the vehicle rolled several times down an embankment.

The address given on the report indicates the accident happened at The Lake Ozark Off-Road Park otherwise known as The Loop in Gravois Mills.

Adkins was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Health.

No other injuries were reported.