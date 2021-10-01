Sidewalk Projects Help To Improve Life In Osage Beach

Sidewalk projects are coming along for the city of Osage Beach.

Officials report that one project, near the Dierbergs area, is nearly complete and another project near Prewitt’s Point may soon get underway.

At the most recent meeting for the Board of Alderman, the Osage Beach Special Road District indicated they were willing to cover all costs of the project.

That would be around $160,000.

The new sidewalks there would extend from D Road to Goldie Pearl Drive.

It’s expected that project would start in 2022.