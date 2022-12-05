News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Significant Damage and One Injured in Osage Highlands Loop Fire

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 4, 2022

Significant damage is reported to a residence in the 100-block of Osage Highlands Loop in the Greenview area after a fire Saturday night. Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen says arriving units discovered heavy fire showing through the roof.

      NEWS-12-05-2022 MID COUNTY FIRE-1 - 4th December 2022

All occupants and their pets were able to safely get out before fire personnel arrived. One of the occupants was treated at the scene for an arm injury. Frandsen also says preliminary investigation is calling the fire, which likely started in the area of the flue, as accidental.

      NEWS-12-05-2022 MID COUNTY FIRE-2 - 4th December 2022

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Sunrise Beach and Osage Beach fire districts along with Lake West Ambulance.

