Signs Vandalized in Camden County

Here we go again in Camden County…the sheriff’s department, once again, turning to the public for information about those responsible for another rash of street signs being stolen or damaged. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says that the incidents are being reported county-wide with vandalism appearing to be the main motive…

NEWS-7-4-18 Camden Signs - 4th July 2018

Page also says it is a serious problem delaying response times by putting emergency service providers at a disadvantage when trying to find some streets which may not be clearly marked in the first place. Anyone with information about someone damaging or stealing street signs should report that information to local law enforcement.