Silver Advisory Issued for Missing Camden County Man

Harold Neeley, Sr.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Advisory for a man missing since Tuesday morning.  63-year old Harold Neeley, Sr. was following his son’s vehicle as they were traveling to Tampa, Florida when he apparently took a wrong turn.  So far his family has not been able to locate him.  Neeley is described as 6’1 170lbs with blue eyes, gray hair, and a full beard.  He has diabetes, kidney failure, a heart condition, and diminished memory.  The vehicle he was driving is a black 2013 Ford Escape hatchback with Missouri license plate PS0-P8B.  If you see him or his vehicle contact the Camden County Sheriff at 346-2243 or your local law enforcement agency.

