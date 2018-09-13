Silver Advisory Issued for Missing Camden County Man

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Advisory for a man missing since Tuesday morning. 63-year old Harold Neeley, Sr. was following his son’s vehicle as they were traveling to Tampa, Florida when he apparently took a wrong turn. So far his family has not been able to locate him. Neeley is described as 6’1 170lbs with blue eyes, gray hair, and a full beard. He has diabetes, kidney failure, a heart condition, and diminished memory. The vehicle he was driving is a black 2013 Ford Escape hatchback with Missouri license plate PS0-P8B. If you see him or his vehicle contact the Camden County Sheriff at 346-2243 or your local law enforcement agency.