A sinkhole has opened up at Doctor’s Lawn and Landscaping near highway TT in Sunrise Beach.

According to officials, it’s close to 20 feet deep and MODOT is asking people to stay away from the area at this time.

It’s unknown how this occurred so far, however numerous officials are being called in to inspect the hole and make sure it doesn’t grow further…endangering drivers on the roadway.

This remains a developing story and we’ll keep you posted as new information comes in here on KRMS.