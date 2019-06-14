News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Site Chosen for Proposed Tournament Soccer Complex

By Leave a Comment

A tournament soccer complex proposed for Lake of the Ozarks now officially has a location. The winning proposal came from Arrowhead Development Group and features 51 acres of land in Osage Beach. There were eight proposals submitted for consideration. The Arrowhead bid won out over proposals from Eldon, two from Lake Ozark, two from Camden County, and two others from the Osage Beach area. The next step in the process is to determine who will own and operate the complex, who will direct the tournaments, and final funding details. It’s estimated that the complex will host 12-14 tournaments a year and generate a $75 million economic impact for the lake area.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!