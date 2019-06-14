Site Chosen for Proposed Tournament Soccer Complex

A tournament soccer complex proposed for Lake of the Ozarks now officially has a location. The winning proposal came from Arrowhead Development Group and features 51 acres of land in Osage Beach. There were eight proposals submitted for consideration. The Arrowhead bid won out over proposals from Eldon, two from Lake Ozark, two from Camden County, and two others from the Osage Beach area. The next step in the process is to determine who will own and operate the complex, who will direct the tournaments, and final funding details. It’s estimated that the complex will host 12-14 tournaments a year and generate a $75 million economic impact for the lake area.