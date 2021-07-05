News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Six Accidents Occur On The Lake Of The Ozarks – One Serious

By

The Highway Patrol’s water division was plenty busy this weekend, with 6 different accidents happening across the Lake Area.

The patrol says the first accident involved a 63-year-old woman who was injured while attempting to board a boat.

Two PWC riders were injured after jumping large wakes, both riders were taken to Lake Regional for treatment.

Another PWC rider, a 16-year-old, crossed in front of a boat and was struck. The 16-year-old received moderate injuries and was also taken to Lake Regional for treatment.

The Patrol’ also reports a 36’ catamaran race boat ended up partly sinking after blowing a motor at the 12 Mile Marker. No one was injured and the boat was removed by Atlantis Dive and Dock.

The most serious of all the accidents involved a 2018 Chaparrel, which struck the pier of the Niaguna Bridge ejecting all occupants from the boat.

36-year-old Danielle Foscoto and 43-year-old Vincent Foscoto received minor injuries while a juvenile of unknown age received serious injuries, all were taken to Lake Regional for treatment.

The driver of the boat, 55-year-old Gregory Lajuene, was not injured.

