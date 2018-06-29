News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Six Drug Offenders in Morgan County Sentenced to Treatment

At least another half a dozen people are sent off to the department of corrections after being sentenced this week in Morgan County. 28- year-old Mark Gremminger, 31-year-old Myles Keyser, 38-year-old Jeri Lane and 34-year-old Angela Kiefer…all from Gravois Mills…entered guilty pleas on felony possession and several child endangerment charges and were sentenced to various terms with preference, instead, for a 120-day treatment. Kiefer was also sentenced and received credit for time served on separate charges of stealing, careless and imprudent driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Two others, 30-year-old Wayne Smith of Versailles and 34-year-old Teasha Reed of Stover, were also sentenced on drug charges with Reed heading to DOC for a 120-day treatment and Smith heading to DOC for a one-year treatment program. Reed also faces a separate possession charges with sentencing on it expected late this year.

