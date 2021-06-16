News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Six Injured In Boat Explosion On Lake Of The Ozarks

By

Another boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks, and this one has all six people on board in the hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division says it all happened at the 10 mile-marker of the Osage Arm around 1:40 Tuesday afternoon.

Everyone on board is from Elk Horn and Gretna, Nebraska.

The youngest, a two-year-old, was taken privately to Lake Regional Hospital.

But everyone else on board has serious injuries.

Two adults were taken by chopper to University Hospital in Columbia.

Three others were taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.

The ‘Patrol says the explosion happened due to a fuel-related problem.

 

***From the ‘Patrol:

Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion near the 10.5MM Malachai Point Cove. An explosion occurred because the vessel suffered a mechanical problem causing a fuel related fire. All occupants are accounted for but there were 6 injured.

