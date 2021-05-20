Six People Behind Bars Following Drug Raid In Iberia

Six people are now behind bars following a massive drug raid in Iberia.

According to the Miller County Sheriff, deputies discovered numerous amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and several wanted fugitives while searching the home at the 100 block of Gardner Street.

Officials say Brooklyn Heislen, Chandra Ash, Charles Christoff, Logan Stone, Marsha Wyrick and Nicolas Adkins were all taken into custody.

They face various charges depending on the nature of their arrest…you can see those details below: