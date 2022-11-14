Six People Injured In Morgan County Crash

Six people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle accident Sunday night along Highway-52 just east of Church Road in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened when a 16-year-old driver from Russellville crossed over the centerline striking the vehicle driven by a 45-year-old woman from Gravois Mills.

There were four injuries in the vehicle driven by the 16-year-old…one of the passengers, a 19-year-old, flown to University Hospital with serious injuries.

The woman and her husband in the other vehicle both suffered moderate injuries.

The rest of the injured, except for one refusing treatment, were taken to Lake Regional.