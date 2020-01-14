Six Sentenced in Morgan County Including Rape, Burglary Suspects

Morgan Co. Prosecutor Dustin Dunklee

Six people convicted of crimes in Morgan County have been sentenced to the Department of Corrections. Among them is Patrick Carney, who prosecutor Dustin Dunklee says entered guilty pleas to charges of second-degree rape and second-degree domestic assault. Carney was sentenced to 10 years for the rape and another five for the domestic assault. Those sentences will run consecutively for a total of 15 years behind bars.

A Barnett man arrested by Versailles Police after an incident in November of last year has been sentenced for assault, burglary, and resisting arrest. Dylan Vaugn received a 10 year sentence for first-degree assault with preference for a 120 day shock program. On the burglary and resisting charges he received suspended imposition of sentence and was placed on five years of probation.

The others sentenced were:

1. Dexter L. Carter – Sentenced to 15 years in DOC for the Class B Felony of Burglary 1st Degree.

2. Lori J. Cotten – Sentenced to Court Ordered Detention Sanctions (CODS) in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance. CODS is a 120 day DOC incarceration that allows a defendant the opportunity to keep their Suspended Imposition of Sentence probation while serving either shock or drug treatment in DOC.

3. Lily E. Fields – Sentenced to Court Ordered Detention Sanctions (CODS) in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance. CODS is a 120 day DOC incarceration that allows a defendant the opportunity to keep their Suspended Imposition of Sentence probation while serving either shock or drug treatment in DOC.

4. Lenita Ginger – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for two counts of the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115, with preference for the Institutional Treatment program in DOC.