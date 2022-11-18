News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Skelton Gives Feedback On Issues Facing Camden County

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 17, 2022 , ,

Camden County Commissioner Elect Ike Skelton is urging residents to stay informed and give their feedback as the county tackles various issues in the coming new year.

“One of the first things we’re going to do is where going to have to redo the master plan for Camden County, and I’d love to see a lot of public input in that and an actual board members. I don’t think we need to pay thousands of dollars to have a master plan made, I think the people of Camden County can do that. We’re also going to change the unified land use code in Camden County….and we’re going to do a few other things, revise some things….refresh some things. So I hope the public stays tuned and are ready to be a part of it.”

Skelton made his comments during a visit to Morning Magazine on Newstalk KRMS…

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Business Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Resident Appointed To Route 66 Board By LT GOV Kehoe

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Mayor Says New Projects In Town Are Exciting For The Community

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Top Stories

Four Injured In Camden County Crash

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Resident Appointed To Route 66 Board By LT GOV Kehoe

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Mayor Says New Projects In Town Are Exciting For The Community

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Top Stories

Four Injured In Camden County Crash

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Politics State News Top Stories

Blunt Joins Democrats In Signing Legislation On Same Sex Marriage

Nov 17, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum