SkyWest Looks At Options To Keep Services From Changing

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 22, 2022 , , , ,

Just a few days after recently added services from SkyWest to Waynesville St. Robert Regional Airport were scheduled to be reduced, a plan has emerged that could keep the 12 flights a week continuing.

Officials at an airport in Decatur, Illinois, indicated they were also having difficulties in maintaining staffing levels for SkyWest due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the company is looking at combining services, such as Decatur with Fort Leonard Wood, which would keep the original service plans intact.

Currently SkyWest flies between Chicago and the Waynesville-St. Robert airport and is a major link for soldiers and their families stationed at the Fort.

SkyWest says they hope this temporary situation will hold through June, and that they plan to reevaluate for the summer.

