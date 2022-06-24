News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Slap Fighting Championships Comes to Lake of the Ozarks

Jun 24, 2022

The hottest new sport has made its way into the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Slap Fighting Championships will be hosted Saturday night at 7 PM at the Inn at Grand Glaize.
J.T. Tilley, founder, and CEO of Slap Fight Championships says this weekend’s event has a lot to offer.

“It’ll be a 300-pound Bloomfield, Missouri native. He calls himself ‘The Hulk’ and he’ll be going against a 280-pound Tampa Florida boxer who calls himself ‘The Bell’,” says Tilley. “That’s our main event. The winner of that fight will walk out of here the interim Super Heavyweight Champion.”

Tilley says the sport gained popularity during the pandemic, and now has an audience of hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. Tickets to the fights can be purchased online or at the door.

“I don’t think we’re sold out yet but we may be close,” says Tilley. “If they want to go to SlapFight.live they can learn a little about the sport and they can buy their tickets there. We’re keeping the general admission tickets back for walk-ups, so you can walk up at the event and get a ticket and get in.”

