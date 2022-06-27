News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Slow Motion Landslide Continues in Sunrise Beach

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 27, 2022

Apparently there’s no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a slow motion landslide in the Sunrise Beach area. That’s according to Camden County Second District Commissioner Don Williams who says motorists are still being told to stay clear of the area along Wilbus Road…

      NEWS-06-27-2022 SLIDE CONTINUES - 25th June 2022

Williams also says a temporary bypass road has been put in allowing for traffic to safely go back and forth. In the meantime, the county continues waiting for engineers to do core drilling to try coming up with the underlying cause and a solution.

