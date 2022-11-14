News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Small Earthquakes Swarm Along New Madrid Fault Line

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 14, 2022 ,

Seismologists say there’s no reason to panic but there is a continuing swarm of minor earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault Line in Missouri in recent months as well as several in recent days.

There were 7 measurable quakes reported by the U S Geological Survey between Saturday November 5th and this past Friday the 11th.

The latest and largest was a magnitude 3-point-2 that was recorded Friday morning.

A Missouri Emergency Management statement says none of the earthquakes alone should be reason for concern, however what appears to be an ongoing swarm of minor quakes along the fault line is something to pay attention to.

