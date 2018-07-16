News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Smoke Detector Giveaway/Fire Safety Event Held in Osage Beach

It’s a tragedy the Lake Area has, recently, become too familiar with…fatal house fires. While many house fires cannot be prevented, the chances of escaping alive are greatly enhanced with proper protection in the form of an adequate number of smoke detectors. It’s also the purpose behind a gathering, Saturday in the Osage Beach Hyvee parking lot, for the 3rd annual Smoke Detector Giveaway. Five area fire protection districts were on hand, and they brought their smoke trailer, which Chris Wagner, from Farmer’s Insurance says is a very cool way for kids to learn about fire safety… 

      NEWS-7-14-18 Smoke Alarms - 16th July 2018

 

Joining Farmers to co-sponsor the giveaway was the Community Foundation of the Lake and several other business partners. Several area fire districts were also represented at the smoke detector giveaway.

