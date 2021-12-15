News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Smoke Detectors Credited For Saving Family’s Life In Gravois Area House Fire

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 15, 2021 , , , ,
bonfire

Working smoke alarms are being given credit for, likely, saving the lives of a lake area family.

“Smoke detectors were present, they functioned. It was the first mode of notification in the fire. As soon as they went off, the family evacuated” says Gravois Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper.

He tells KRMS News the fire along North Highway-5 was first reported late Saturday night and, upon arrival, the house was about 75-percent involved…“Firefighters made a quick knock down on the fire, about 10 minutes, however there was an extension into the attic and that took a lot of time and required some ventilation efforts.”

There were no injuries but contents of the house are a total loss.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from Sunrise Beach, Mid-County and Versailles Rural.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News

Fire Call In Gravois Mills Result Of Spontaneous Combustion

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Reaction From The Announcement Of Dr. Sean Kirksey’s Return To Camdenton Continues To Come In

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News

Camden Sheriff’s Shop With A Cop Gives Gifts To Over 180 Kids

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Fire Call In Gravois Mills Result Of Spontaneous Combustion

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Reaction From The Announcement Of Dr. Sean Kirksey’s Return To Camdenton Continues To Come In

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News

Camden Sheriff’s Shop With A Cop Gives Gifts To Over 180 Kids

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Smoke Detectors Credited For Saving Family’s Life In Gravois Area House Fire

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com