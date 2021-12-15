Working smoke alarms are being given credit for, likely, saving the lives of a lake area family.

“Smoke detectors were present, they functioned. It was the first mode of notification in the fire. As soon as they went off, the family evacuated” says Gravois Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper.

He tells KRMS News the fire along North Highway-5 was first reported late Saturday night and, upon arrival, the house was about 75-percent involved…“Firefighters made a quick knock down on the fire, about 10 minutes, however there was an extension into the attic and that took a lot of time and required some ventilation efforts.”

There were no injuries but contents of the house are a total loss.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from Sunrise Beach, Mid-County and Versailles Rural.