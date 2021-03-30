News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Smoke Seen Throughout The Lake Is The Result Of Two Different Fires

By

That Smoke you have been seeing across the Lake area since yesterday is coming from two different fires.

According to numerous area Fire Protection Districts, the main source of the smoke is actually a controlled burn in several locations across the Missouri and Arkansas Border.

Strong winds carried the smoke north, affecting cities all across the Ozarks.

A local brush fire also broke out on the west side, officials with the Gravois Fire Protection District say no one was injured.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen will be joining Christian Blood on the Morning Magazine later this morning to talk about fire safety across the Lake.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as the day progresses.

 

****Additional info on the local fire……

 

GFPD crews responded to a 2nd Alarm, 600 acre wild land fire in the area of Cup Tree Road and Bluff Road shortly after 3:30pm Monday Afternoon. No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported. Crews cleared the scene shortly after 9pm. Thanks to the following agencies for their assistance!
Sunrise Beach FPD
Stover FPD
Versailles Rural FPD
Mid-County FPD
Ivy Bend FD
MO Dept. of Conservation
Lake West EMS
Morgan CO 911

Filed Under: Local News, State News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com