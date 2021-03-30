Smoke Seen Throughout The Lake Is The Result Of Two Different Fires

That Smoke you have been seeing across the Lake area since yesterday is coming from two different fires.

According to numerous area Fire Protection Districts, the main source of the smoke is actually a controlled burn in several locations across the Missouri and Arkansas Border.

Strong winds carried the smoke north, affecting cities all across the Ozarks.

A local brush fire also broke out on the west side, officials with the Gravois Fire Protection District say no one was injured.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen will be joining Christian Blood on the Morning Magazine later this morning to talk about fire safety across the Lake.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as the day progresses.

****Additional info on the local fire……