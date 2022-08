The 3rd Annual Firehouse Fundraiser is history and the big winners are those who enjoyed the smoked baby-back ribs and the Rocky Mount Fire District. Playing host to the competition this past weekend was the Rocky Mount Lions Club and, when the final numbers were added up, the fire district was on the receiving end of a check for just over $2,600. Presenting the check to Rocky Mount Fire Chief Kevin Hurtubise was Shannon Findley-Keitel.

