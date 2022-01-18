If you haven’t had enough of winter yet, you’re in luck.

The National Weather Service says they are expecting another light dusting of snow in our region on Wednesday.

Weather officials say they expect it to happen during the day, so they’re advising everyone to be cautious of the possible slick conditions that may occur as the snow falls.

In addition to that, they’re anticipating extremely cold temperatures with lows at or below zero for Wednesday and Thursday night.

With temperatures like that, it’s important to remember to bring in your pets “you don’t want to be leaving those pets out this time of the year. Hypothermia, even in cold rain, can occur. So definitely want to be taking care of your loved furry friends.”

Meteorologist Mike Albano with the National Weather Service says it’s also important to dress appropriately if you’re planning to go outside in the cold.